A scene from Death on the Nile has caused waves online - because people are cracking up over its terrible CGI.

The murder mystery based on the Agatha Christie novel recently hit Hulu after being long-delayed. It features a rather problematic cast with the likes of Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Russel Brand, Annette Bening, and Tom Bateman starring in the film. The response to the release however has majorly been centered on the special effects of it all.



Turns out, the CGI which is supposed to make scenes shot in the UK resemble Egypt in the 1930s isn't exactly the best. In fact, it's actually quite terrible.

One clip from the film highlights just how fake the CGI edited scene looks.

"I believe CGI is getting worse even as the tech advances. I don't know if it's laziness or cost-cutting but so many shots look so much worse now than in the nineties. Look at these shots from DEATH ON THE NILE. It looks like it was shot at a local tv station's weather map set," read one tweet.



"Look at this entrance shot of Emma Mackey. Looks like a 90's blue screenshot," read another tweet.

While many shared the sentiment that the movie produced a rather obvious greenscreen.

"Do you think any of this is a stylistic nod to old Hollywood (shots on sound stages & all)? Agree that it was sort of ham-handed either way," read one tweet.

Someone else said, "One thing that's likely to show up your greenscreen is if you frame the shot as a central foreground figure against a flat background -- the default mode for shooting things against screens. The angle is SCREAMING greenscreen."

"I stopped watching this movie 25 minutes in. I can’t believe they put this in theaters," wrote another.

"Seriously what is with this bad cgi it reminded me of cheap studios backgrounds this looks bad in so many ways," said one.

