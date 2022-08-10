Armie Hammer, the 35-year-old actor who broke the Internet in 2021 when allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and cannibalism arose, is now the subject of a documentary that investigates those claims featuring the women who made them and the historic abuse claims aimed at the Hammer dynasty.

On Wednesday a new trailer dropped for the Discovery+ docuseries 'House of Hammer' and features two of the actor's alleged victims who share testimonies about Hammer's alleged extreme fantasies and messages that he sent them.

At one point in the trailer a voice memo is played which is allegedly from Hammer saying: "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use."

The movie has been co-produced by Casey Hammer, the granddaughter of business tycoon Armand Hammer and the aunt of Armie. In 2015 Casey wrote the book Surviving My Birthright, where she claimed that her father Julian abused her as a child.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The trailer for the docuseries only focuses on the allegations made against Armie and does touch upon the comment that he allegedly made about being a cannibal.

In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram account released unverified screenshots of conversations between five different women and Hammer that revealed Hammer's alleged fantasies of non-consensual violence, rape, and cannibalism.



Later that month several ex-partners of Hammer's backed the account's claims.

Courtney Vucekovich, Hammer's ex-girlfriend, said the actor was emotionally abusive and often made references to eating her body.

22-year-old model Paige Lorenze released a statement saying Hammer had shared his dark fantasies with her, took naked photos of her without her consent, and circulated them.

Hammer denied the claims but still dropped out of several projects including, Shotgun Wedding, The Offer, Gaslit,The Minutes, and was removed from Billion Dollar Spy.

In March 2021, the woman behind the anonymous Instagram account came forward and accused Hammer of raping her in April 2017. Hammer and his lawyers continued to deny the allegations.

Eventually, Hammer's acting agency and publicists dropped him as a client.

In May 2021, Hammer checked himself into a rehabilitation facility for "drug, alcohol, and sex issues." The actor remained there until early December.

It seems the allegations are still being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, but it's unlikely Hammer will face any charges. According to TMZ, the charges lack potential witness credibility and lack of particular evidence backing up the claims. The report says the DA will have the final say.

When reached out for comment, the LAPD said, "there is no statement at this time".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

