Death on the Nile has only been in cinemas for a few days but people are already obsessed with one particular line of the film which is quickly gaining iconic status.
The new movie based on the Agatha Christie novel stars sees Kenneth Branagh reprise the role of the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot along with the likes of Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Russel Brand, Annette Bening and Tom Bateman.
Although the film hasn't exactly won over critics it would appear that it is going down a treat in cinemas - well for at least one particular moment anyway.
A line from Gadot, which was featured in the trailer about there being "enough Champagne to fill the Nile" has become an instant hit mostly because of the actor's gloriously camp delivery.
It would appear that it's so popular that it is prompting wild reactions from cinema-goers - at least that's what appeared to happen in one screening in Brazil.
eu fui assistir morte no nilo eu fiquei chocado com a rea\u00e7\u00e3o da plateia no momento q a gal gadot solta a c\u00e9lebre frase \u201cenough champagne to fill the nile!!\u201dpic.twitter.com/3t4vWAt6sy— l\u00e9o (@l\u00e9o) 1644527616
The line has virtually taken on a life of its own in the past few days and is arguably already better known than the film itself with memes and jokes popping up all over social media timelines.
the audience reaction is absolutely sending me\u2026 pure fun camp!!!pic.twitter.com/zhImwnqKWT— Frank Costa (@Frank Costa) 1644531995
I swear\u2026 \u201cand enough champagne\u2026to fill the nile!\u201d \u2026might be my new \u201cSomehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this.\u201d pic.twitter.com/dOyradtQBP— Patrick Dougall (@Patrick Dougall) 1644555122
when Gal Gadot said \u201cenough champagne to fill the Nile!\u201d my screening erupted. People screaming and crying— Lewis \ud83c\udf7f (@Lewis \ud83c\udf7f) 1644613061
the feminine urge to say \u201cand enough champagne\u2026to fill the nile!\u201d every 15 minuteshttps://twitter.com/cosmlcfire/status/1491898222780063753\u00a0\u2026— nico (@nico) 1644538718
KAL EL \nI NEED YOU TO GIVE ME \nenough Champagne\nto fill the nile!pic.twitter.com/ag0YXpitlz— l\u00e9o (@l\u00e9o) 1644528917
I swear I\u2019ve seen the trailer for Death On The Nile so many times this is gonna be me in the theater when I actually see it and hear \u201cenough champagne to fill the Nile\u201dpic.twitter.com/fmTHjLw462— Brian (Taylor\u2019s Version) (@Brian (Taylor\u2019s Version)) 1644180812
Help! I keep buying champagne, then flamboyantly throwing it into the Nile! I\u2019m already $16million in debt because of it!!— Dashiell M. Silva (@Dashiell M. Silva) 1644617275
[whispering to my date when \u201cenough champagne to fill the Nile\u201d is said] that\u2019s \u201cenough champagne to fill the Nile\u201dhttps://twitter.com/feistyfrank/status/1491901437047099393\u00a0\u2026— AK Lingus (@AK Lingus) 1644545228
pic.twitter.com/5p2exaoMaa— @barelymarch online fan club (@@barelymarch online fan club) 1644690353
Just to show how much of a phenomenon this line has become, Jackson McHenry of the Vulture conducted a study to see if there was enough champagne in the film to fill the Nile.
Unfortunately for Gadot, McHenry concluded that there was "a total of nine coupes, 41 flutes, 11 classic bottles, and six magnums of Champagne" which equates to around 37.71 litres, which wouldn't be enough to fill up a bath tub.
Poor form but at least the memes are funny.
