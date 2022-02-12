Death on the Nile has only been in cinemas for a few days but people are already obsessed with one particular line of the film which is quickly gaining iconic status.

The new movie based on the Agatha Christie novel stars sees Kenneth Branagh reprise the role of the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot along with the likes of Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Russel Brand, Annette Bening and Tom Bateman.

Although the film hasn't exactly won over critics it would appear that it is going down a treat in cinemas - well for at least one particular moment anyway.

A line from Gadot, which was featured in the trailer about there being "enough Champagne to fill the Nile" has become an instant hit mostly because of the actor's gloriously camp delivery.

It would appear that it's so popular that it is prompting wild reactions from cinema-goers - at least that's what appeared to happen in one screening in Brazil.

The line has virtually taken on a life of its own in the past few days and is arguably already better known than the film itself with memes and jokes popping up all over social media timelines.

























Just to show how much of a phenomenon this line has become, Jackson McHenry of the Vulture conducted a study to see if there was enough champagne in the film to fill the Nile.

Unfortunately for Gadot, McHenry concluded that there was "a total of nine coupes, 41 flutes, 11 classic bottles, and six magnums of Champagne" which equates to around 37.71 litres, which wouldn't be enough to fill up a bath tub.

Poor form but at least the memes are funny.

