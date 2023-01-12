Deer smashes through window pane of butcher's shop front door

A deer was caught on CCTV smashing through a window pane of a butcher's shop front door in truly chaotic scenes.

After shattering the window, the deer only stayed inside the shop for less than a minute, footage from January 11 showed.

Given the animal's diet includes grasses, sedges, the leaves and shoots of trees and other woody plants, according to Woodland Trust, so if the deer was looking for greens, it turned up at the wrong place.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Further mayhem ensued when the deer, unfortunately, caused further damage to a wall and a plant pot before leaving.

Melissa Evans, owner of the 'She Said Butcher' shop in Moorhead, Minnesota, USA, wished the animal well, despite the destruction it left in its wake.

"I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher," she said.

"Wow! What a day. This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall.

“Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed.

Evans added how glad she was that nobody was hurt.

"I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone."

Additional SWNS reporting by Barney Riley



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.