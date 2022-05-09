A robber was caught on surveillance stealing from a house before he proceeded to mow the lawn.

On April 1st, Marcus Renard Hubbard was accused of burgling a home in southeast Texas. To the surprise of many, however, Hubbard was also captured on home CCTV mowing not just the back but also the front of the victim's lawn.

Port Arthur Police Department released the security footage on Facebook, alongside the caption: "On 4/1/2022 Marcus Hubbard was seen on Security video burglarizing a residential building, he removed property from within the building without owners’ consent. He then is seen on Security video mowing the homeowners front and back yard."

"Upon Officers arrival Hubbard is seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him. He abandons the lawnmower in an alley and evades apprehension. Hubbard currently has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building," it continues.

The bizarre events baffled many people in the comments, with some feeling as though there was more that met the eye.

"There has to be more to this story. Was he trying to surprise them? Were they away? Is he OCD and could not stand the sight of the lawn? He's so careful- tidy even. Puts the bike aside carefully, the broken fence. Is he some sort of guardian yard angel? I wish I would wake up and find he has done my hedges," one said.

Another said: "He has a warrant for mowing a stranger’s lawn…? Tell me you have nothing to do, without telling me you have nothing to do. I’m confused why the owners even called the police. It’s like reporting fraud on your credit card because someone paid off the bill."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.