Parents 'abandon child' to go on Disneyland ride: 'This makes me so mad'

A TikTok video has sparked a heated debate after a woman claimed to witness a fellow Disneyland visitor leaving their child unattended to go on a ride.

The video, which has garnered nearly a million views, was posted by TikToker @keesha4rank, who filmed a stroller covered by a Spiderman blanket.

"Honestly, I’ve never seen this before, but why would someone leave their baby in a stroller while they go on a ride?" she questioned in the video.

She continued: "There’s a child in the stroller, and their parents went off to ‘Guardians,’ and they haven't come back yet."

Keesha estimated in the comments that the child was around seven years old.

In the footage, viewers can see a chair placed beside the pram. Keesha also claims she overheard one of the dads suggesting, "Oh, just put a chair there to block that side off."

A Disneyland security team member eventually checked on the child, with Keesha later clarifying in the comments that the parents were removed from the ride and asked to return to retrieve their unsupervised child.





It didn't take long for thousands of TikTokers to chime in with their takes, with many voicing their concerns.

"This is insane, especially when there’s a rider switch policy where parents can take turns waiting with their child and going on a ride without the 2nd parent having to wait in line," one wrote, as another reiterated: "This makes me so mad, I didn’t ride bigger rides that I really wanted to until my kids where tall enough to join me. You don’t leave your child like this"

Meanwhile, a third viewer wrote: "FYI, in Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, it's a common practice for parents to leave their babies sleeping outside in strollers."

However, in response, another TikToker hit back: "Um, not at an amusement park. I have never heard of that. Outside a cafe, a library, etcetera, yes, but in view. We don't go on rides and leave our kids in strollers unattended."

Indy100 has reached out to Disneyland for comment.

