Disney 'releases $10,000,000 theme park ticket' viral TikTok claim debunked

A TikTok has gone viral which claims Disney is offering a $10,000,000 lifetime park pass - however, that is not the case...

With over 58 million annual tourists on average, Disney World is a popular destination for families but the experience can be pretty expensive when you add up the costs such as hotel, special passes as well as food and drink.

So when a video began to circulate on TikTok saying that the famous resort complex was offering the pricey "Unlimited Disney Pass' which allows four guests to stay at any Disney World theme park on any day of the week "for your entire life," it caught the attention of viewers.

As part of the most expensive lifetime pass, this meant guests could stay in any standard or pool-view hotel room in the resort "as long as there is availability," as shared by the TikTok account Mouse Trap News.









@mousetrapnews Who is going to buy one of these $10,000,000 Disney Tickets?! #disneyworld #disneynews #disneyticket #disneyparkticket #disneyworldticket





But that's more all as apparently the pass also allowed guest access to all Club 33 locations - an exclusive, invite-only private members club found at four locations: Disney's California Adventure Park, Walt Disney World Florida, along with the Disneyland resorts in Tokyo and Shanghai.

At $10,000,000, you're probably thinking, despite all the different passes and access - when does this actually become good value for money?

The answer is 22 years, according to Mouse Trap News and this estimation is apparently based on a family of four paying $1,200 on average for a day ticket.

Compare this to what it costs for the Disney Incredi-Pass (aka the resort's most expensive ticket) $1,549 before taxes and the annual pass includes Magic Kingdom, Disney Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and Disney's Animal Kingdom. And it also includes park hopping, every day of the year - subject to reservation, and the ability to hold up to five parks pass reservations at a time.

Given the universal love and popularity of the resorts, it's no surprise this video went viral with over 4.4m views with people in the comments believing it to be a real pass.

One person said: "It actually pays itself faster considering the hotel and Club 33 access."

"As long as there's availability" seems weird. $10M should guarantee availability," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "No VIP tours included?"

"Ok I just need to save a further £9,999,990," a fourth person commented.

However, this is not a real pass as Mouse Trap News is a fake account as demonstrated in its TikTok profile which reads; "‼️Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE‼️"

It even has its own dedicated website which describes what it's all about: "Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire and parody site, and authors of The Ultimate Guide to an Affordable Disney Trip, a best-seller. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff."

So there you have it, the pass isn't real - something many people will be happy about given the complaints in the comments about the value for money for the fake pass.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.