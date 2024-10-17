Disney World's new line-skipping pass costs up to a whopping $450 per day

Disney World is introducing a new line-skip pass that will cost customers up to an extra $450 per day on top of their admission.

For many families, going to Disney World is a once-in-a-lifetime dream trip that they are willing to spend a bit extra on to experience. But, as with most theme parks , it can get extremely busy with visitors making it hard to visit all the attractions you would like to.

To combat this, Disney has introduced a new line-cutting option named the Lightning Lane Premier Pass – the pass allows visitors one-time use of all the Lightning Lanes (a fast-track line to the attractions) in the park at any time of their choosing.

The pass also gives customers unlimited downloads of digital photos taken of them on the attractions.

But, the Premier Pass comes at a cost of up to $450, per user, per day, on top of the price of their original ticket. Prices will vary depending on the park and peak visiting times.

The Premier Pass will pilot at Disneyland Resort in California on 23 October, followed by Disney World in Florida on 30 October, in limited quantities.

According to Disney, the pilot period will run until 31 December and tickets will be sold at $400 per person. From 2025, the website states “pricing will vary by date and demand”.

The AP reports that prices will also vary depending on the theme park being visited (Disney also owns Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios) and that prices may be as high as $449 per pass.

The announcement drew a mixed reaction on social media.

“Disneyland adding a Lightning Lane Premier Pass shouldn’t surprise anyone. At this rate, they should just auction off spots to skip lines,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Just found out Disney now offers a ‘Lightning Lane Premier Pass.’ For the price of a small car, you can skip lines at the park. Essentially, it's a fast pass to your financial despair.”

Someone else commented: “My take on [the] new Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Disneyland & World? Lots of folks mad at the price but they shouldn’t be.

“It’s not meant for 99.9 per cent of us. Having it be something most people can’t afford even once in a blue moon will mess less with the lines status quo.”

