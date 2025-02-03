What are 'Disney knees'? Nostalgic Disney Channel-inspired TikTok trend explained

Nostalgia is a huge part of internet culture. When we're not listening to the Jonas Brothers, we're sat scrolling through the best Hannah Montana moments of all time, begging for the return of Disney Channel classics.

And we're not the only ones that have felt the lasting impact of these shows, because 'Disney knees' are now suddenly trending on TikTok - and it makes so much sense to anyone who watched Disney Channel when they were younger.

'Disney knees' is the term being used to refer to Disney Channel stars-turned-popstars who adopted an inverted knees pose while they were performing to appear more edgy.

Think Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Zendaya - the lot.

@findlaymcconnell got those disney knees moving #FindYourEdge #fyp

See what we're talking about, yet?

What's more, it doesn't appear they've left the dramatic stance behind either, as the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom were Disney kids, have been spotted in recent months adopting the pose on stage without even realising.

If you need more proof, just take a look at Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' music video.

And now fans are mocking the child stars by doing their own versions of Disney knees while lip syncing to classic hits the Channel helped produce.

"My knees dislocated watching this", one person joked under a video of someone imitating the pose.

"I find the Disney knees attractive. Am I cooked?", another one added.

Someone else wrote: "Demi is the queen of Disney knees".

Even Demi Lovato herself has commented on her iconic knees. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, which saw her re-watch some of her biggest Disney Channel moments, she said: "I bust out into these like, these knees...that's the only way I can describe it.

"I love that people still remember it."

Why not read...

Where is Hailey Welch? Hawk-tuah girl completely disappears

What is Gleeking? 'Disgusting' bodily function starts trending on TikTok

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.