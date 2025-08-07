Owner of Trump-themed restaurant faces 'possible deportation' by ICE

The alleged co-owner of a Donald Trump themed burger chain in the US is reportedly facing deportation, amid claims he provided false information on an immigration application.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is said to be investigating Roland Beainy’s green card status over suspected marriage fraud.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Newsweek that Beainy is being looked into, adding that the government "does not tolerate immigration fraud."

Launched in 2020 in Bellville, Texas, Trump Burger was created as a nod to the former president.

Since then, the fast food chain has grown to include four additional outlets across the state.

Its politically themed offerings – including the Trump Tower burger and the Melania Crispy Chicken – are promoted alongside videos of Trump lookalikes serving customers on social media.

On 29 January, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reportedly informed a woman identifying herself as Beainy’s wife that his residency status, obtained through an I-130 petition (Petition for Alien Relative), was set to be revoked.

Getty Images/Trump Burgers

Beainy, originally from Lebanon and believed to have relocated to the US in 2019, has not addressed the allegations publicly.

The White House and the Trump Organisation are not affiliated with the restaurant. According to the Fayette County Record, the owners were recently issued a cease-and-desist letter, accusing them of misusing the Trump name and branding in a way that could mislead the public.

Indy100 reached out to Trump Burger and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

