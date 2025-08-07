Trump launches scathing attack on TV and radio hosts with 'no talent'

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, before going after Howard Stern.

When asked about the TV hosts who have spoken out against him Trump said, "Colbert has no talent... Fallon has no talent, Kimmel has no talent."

A reporter then asked about the rumours radio host Howard Stern might be leaving his show Trump said, “When he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience.”

SiriusXM and Howard Stern have yet to comment on the reports.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings