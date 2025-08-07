Video

Trump launches scathing attack on TV and radio hosts with 'no talent'

Trump launches scathing attack on TV and radio hosts with 'no talent'

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, before going after Howard Stern.

When asked about the TV hosts who have spoken out against him Trump said, "Colbert has no talent... Fallon has no talent, Kimmel has no talent."

A reporter then asked about the rumours radio host Howard Stern might be leaving his show Trump said, “When he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience.”

SiriusXM and Howard Stern have yet to comment on the reports.

