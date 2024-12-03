Donald Trump's FBI director hints at releasing Diddy and Epstein lists

Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, has hinted at releasing the alleged lists of Jeffrey Epstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Patel, 44, is an American lawyer and former federal prosecutor who is Trump's new pick to lead the FBI.

During a podcast, Patel pledged to uncover decades of alleged corruption as the "American people deserve to know the truth".

"They are terrified," Patel said. "[Donald Trump] is going to come in there and maybe give the Epstein list and maybe give the P Diddy list."

The 'Diddy list' refers to the high profilers who have been accused of participating in the disgraced music mogul's alleged parties and 'freak-offs'. Diddy has denied any wrongdoing since his arrest in September.

In a post shared on X/Twitter on Sunday (1 December), podcast host Benny Johnson shared a snippet from his podcast in which he asked Patel whether the people would get the Diddy and Epstein lists.

"That's what I want," he responded. "That's what I want as an American citizen, that restoration of respect for government in DC that's been gone for like 50, 60 years.

"I believe and hope president Trump is gonna go in there and be a conveyor belt for the truth and just put it out, non-stop," he added while citing "agriculture department, education, labour. All of it".

Meanwhile, before the US election, Patel alleged that the FBI were in possession of the Epstein list.

In a separate conversation, Patel was asked why the Epstein 'Black Book' was so protected.

"Simple, because of who is on that list," he responded.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.