Donald Trump is in trouble once again.

The former US president has been indicted over trying to mess with the 2020 election.

He is accused of four counts including conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

The indictment caps an inquiry into events surrounding the 6 January 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

It is not the only issue Trump is facing. He has already been charged in two other cases: with mishandling classified files and falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

Nevertheless, he called the case "ridiculous" and denied wrongdoing. His campaign said: "The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."

It added: "These un-American witch hunts will fail."

The election investigation has focused on Trump's actions in the two-month period between his loss to Joe Biden and the riot in Washington DC.



The 45-page indictment lists six unnamed co-conspirators: four lawyers, a justice department official and a political consultant.

The court document accuses Trump of a "conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud and deceit".

The man leading the inquiry, special counsel Jack Smith, said: "The attack on our nation's capital on January 6 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.

"As described in the indictment it was fuelled by lies."

Mike Pence said the indictment against Trump was “an important reminder [that] anyone who puts himself over the constitution should never be president of the United States”. He also said that though Trump was entitled to be presumed innocent, “his candidacy means more talk about January 6 and more distractions”.

“Trump’s presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills,” former Texas congressman Will Hurd said. “Furthermore, his denial of the 2020 election results and actions on January 6 show he’s unfit for office.”

He added: “As Republicans we need to prioritise offering solutions to difficult issues affecting all Americans … if we make the upcoming election about Trump, we are giving Joe Biden another four years in the White House.”

Trump also got some supportive messages from Republicans who believe it to be a distraction attempt to undermine the former president.

Trump is due to appear in court on Thursday in Washington DC.

This story is not going anywhere.

