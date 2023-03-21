Stormy Daniels subtly mocks Trump with hilarious question

Former adult star Stormy Daniels made the best subtle dig at Donald Trump’s alleged upcoming arrest with a hilarious tweet.

Prosecutors in New York State are reportedly preparing to bring criminal charges against the former president for allegedly hiding hush money paid to Daniels who alleges she had an affair with him.

Trump has always denied the allegations, however, this appeared to be contradicted by his own lawyer during an appearance on Fox News. Rudy Giuliani appeared to confirm Trump authorised a hush money payment of $130,000.

The disgraced former president urged his fans to take action after predicting that his arrest will come on or before Tuesday (21 March), which prompted a hilarious tweet from Daniels mocking him.

Daniels tweeted: “Wow! It's a beautiful morning. It's always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze. Anything exciting going on today?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One Twitter user replied: “I love me some #StormyDaniels snark in the morning.”



Someone else joked: “Today's forecast: Stormy.”



Another wrote: “Oh what a beautiful morning…”



“‘The Storm is Coming.’ -QAnon. Not sure this is what they meant…” one person joked.

Another said: "Oh she is trolling and I am here for it! You go, girl!!"

Reports suggest that a rally in support of Trump that is being held outside the Manhattan criminal court is extremely sparsely attended, with an estimated ratio of journalists to protestors at “five to one”.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.