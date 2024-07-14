Conspiracy theories from both sides are being spread about the Trump shooting

Conspiracy theories from all corners of the internet have swept social media following the Donald Trump shooting.

On Saturday (13 July), the former president was rushed off stage with blood around his ear after loud noises were heard in the crowd at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee was killed and at least two were injured. The Butler County district attorney confirmed that the suspected shooter is dead.

Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said in a statement that Trump "is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

It didn't take long for baseless conspiracies to flood in on X, with left-wingers claiming it was staged – without any evidence.

"Sorry but I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump staged an attempted assassination as a campaign stunt," one person wrote.

"It looks very staged. Sounded like a BB gun," another claimed. "Nobody in the crowd is running or panicking. Nobody in that crowd heard an actual gun. I don’t trust it. I don’t trust him."

That said, a clip of the incident shows attendees screaming and ducking down.

Meanwhile, some Trump supporters are claiming it was an inside job. Once again, with no proof.

"You’re telling me the Secret Service let a guy climb up on a roof with a rifle only 150 yards from Trump? Inside job," one wrote.

"It was an inside job," another MAGA supporter claimed.

Trump has since taken to his Truth Social platform after the shooting.



He wrote: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.



"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

