The Doomsday Clock is being updated and people have concerns

The latest Doomsday Clock, which scientists use to predict how much time is left before humanity destroys itself, is about to be unveiled - and people have concerns.

Scientists from the nonprofit media organization, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, are gearing up to reveal the 2023 Doomsday clock on Tuesday (24 January).

For 75 years, the organisation has shared how close it thinks the world is to complete destruction as a result of climate change, nuclear war, and, recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Bulletin's website, the clock is a "metaphor" and "reminder" of the dangers that should be considered to survive.

The clock is also considered "a design" set to warn humanity about how close we are to destroying the planet with the technologies "of our own making."

Tuesday's unveiling will be the very first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, which could move the clock even closer to "doomsday."

While the clock is a metaphor for the dangers the world can be put through, people shared their feelings of anxiousness, intrigue, and everything in between.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Created in 1947, scientists at the Bulletin wanted to showcase the potential threat of catastrophe to the public pertaining to the nuclear arms race between the US and the Soviet Union.

The clock also indicates how much time is left until midnight, the hypothetical doomsday.

During its launch, the Bulletin noted that they set the "Doomsday Clock" to seven minutes before midnight because Martyl Langsdorf, the artist who designed the clock that appeared on the 1947 edition of the magazine, said it was appealing to her.

As of today, humanity is 100 seconds to midnight, which is the closest the world has been to disaster.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the Bulletin had the clock stay at 100 seconds to midnight, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons if NATO aided Ukraine is what "100 seconds" to midnight appears to be.

In September 2022, Putin released a bit of a threat that Russia would use nuclear weapons to fight against Ukraine.

On Tuesday (24 January) at 10am ET, the 2023 Doomsday Clock will be displayed.

The announcement can be streamed live on the Bulletin's website or Facebook page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

