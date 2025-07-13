'I grieve different' TikTok trend sees everyone weigh up pros and cons in their lives

A Kendrick Lamar song has become an outlet for people on TikTok to share the ups and downs of various scenarios as part of a new TikTok trend.

The track that can be heard in the viral videos is "United In Grief" from the 38-year-old's 2022 Grammy Award-winning album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

In the song, Lamar raps, "The new Mercedes with black G Wagon/The 'Where you from?' It was all for rap/I was 28 years young, twenty mill' in tax/Bought a couple of mansions just for practice/Five hundred in jewelry, chain was magic/Never had it in public, late reaction/50K to cousins, post a caption/Pray none of my enemies hold me captive."

The beat then stops momentarily as a piano plays as the rapper says, "I grieve different," and that's when creators share the downside to the situation they've previously described.

When the beat kicks in and Lemar starts rapping again, sometimes creators share another positive that outweighs the negative they just mentioned.

Here are some of the best examples from the trend:

TikToker Ron (@roncoxjr) shared a video of him dancing, happy at the fact he's "living with my parent for free," but when the track slows down, he notes how he is "paying with my mental health" in a video that has over 5.4 million views.

Creator @queenburnout can be seen dancing with her sister with the caption "Hanging out with my litter sister," but then shares the negative as she wrote, "Having to pay for everything" as the music slowed and her dancing stopped.

"Having a boyfriend that doesn't make me scared he's going to cheat," Harri (@harriiiii0) posted while dancing, but soon changed this up when she elaborated about how she's "scared he's going to die instead."

Since sharing this relationship worry, the video now has a whopping 18.6 million views.





TikToker @nytheguy posted a clip which has over 4.7 million views where she is dancing with the caption "Having a weird personality," but then as the music slows down so her dancing stops with the judgmental comment someone has said, "You need help."

God forbid a girl is a little quirky...





