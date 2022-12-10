Here's why drivers should check under their cars on winter mornings

Motor experts have urged drivers to check under their cars as the weather plunges into subzero temperatures.

Earlier this week, the Met Office issued a string of yellow warnings across parts of the UK with expected snow and ice. On Saturday (10 December), they extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until noon the following day.

Now, drivers have been advised to have a look underneath their cars to ensure no beloved pets are seeking warmth.

"On these cold mornings, it's important to bear in mind that someone's furry friend may be peacefully slumbering under the car," Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said.

"We're asking every driver to spend a couple of minutes checking for any pets that might be lurking around the tyres or under the car.

"If you do find a cat under the car, give it a nudge or shoo it away before turning the engine on and gently pulling away.

"It's important for all drivers to be aware of this and not just those who own cats. After all, cats don't just target their owner's cars for a snooze. Any vehicle is fair game to them."

Tim continued: "Accidentally harming a neighbour's cat could seriously damage relations with the neighbour themselves and could lead to all kinds of bitterness and other issues.

"So it really is worth taking a few minutes each morning to make sure there are no cats under the car. Unlike dogs, it isn't a good idea to let sleeping cats lie."









Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to minus 10C or lower in isolated spots.



"Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

"There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings.

"There is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far South East on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued."





