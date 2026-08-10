Duchess of Edinburgh hits the slopes at snow centre to mark new forces patronage

The Duchess of Edinburgh escaped the heatwave when she skied down artificial slopes to mark being named royal patron of the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST).

Temperatures dropped when Sophie entered the Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead and watched athletes being put through their paces and met those behind the scenes – coaches, volunteers and board members.

The accomplished skier, dressed for the slopes, sped across the artificial snow and also tried some target practice with a laser rifle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

AFPST supports wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans through adaptive skiing, snowboarding and Nordic disciplines – helping them rebuild confidence, resilience and community, and creating pathways into coaching, competition and adventure.

Project Vidda is one of APFST’s flagship initiatives for the coming year, which will see a team of amputee veterans undertake an Arctic expedition, crossing unsupported the Norwegian Vidda plateau.

Elizabeth Winfield, AFPST’s chief operation officer, welcomed the royal guest and introduced her to the breadth of the charity’s programmes.

She said after the visit: “The duchess’s patronage marks a defining moment in AFPST’s journey.

The Duchess of Edinburgh tries her hand at laser shooting during the event (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

“It strengthens our ability to grow, to reach more veterans and to deliver the life changing programmes that sit at the heart of our charity.

“Having Her Royal Highness meet our athletes first-hand brings powerful visibility to their resilience and achievements and reinforces why projects like Vidda are so vital.”