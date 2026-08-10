Reports suggest that US president Donald Trump could walk away from his Iran war without a nuclear deal – and some people are posting receipts.

Trump launched the US into a war with Iran in February of this year with a range of reasons cited for why. One rationale posed by Trump’s administration was that it was to keep Iran from having nuclear weapons, even as back in August 2025 it claimed to have done significant damage to Iran’s nuclear capabilities via strikes.

Initially claiming the war would be over in weeks, it seems Trump is having difficulty ending what he started as reports swirl that he may now back out of the war without a nuclear deal . 18 US service members and thousands in the Middle East have lost their lives in the conflict.

The reports have left many people angered and some have hit back by posting the receipts showing the posts from Republicans repeating the same thing: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon”.

The people posting the statement include Trump, JD Vance, Laura Ingraham, Congressman Randy Fine and various other pro-Trump X/Twitter accounts.

“Threats made, promises broken,” someone argued.

One person said: “Not a single original thought from any of these Morons. That’s why I can never take them serious.”





“So we lost 18 souls, billions of dollars and almost 200 school children died so that we could get back to where we were before this war started,” another pointed out.

“Folded like the four casinos he bankrupted,” another mocked.

Amid the reports, Trump has said, “We are low keying it” and suggested “We are only semi-negotiating with them (Iran)”.

indy100 has contacted The White House for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.