Exploding toilet leaves man covered in poo at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant

A Dunkin' Donuts customer is suing the fast food restaurant after a toilet at a Florida outlet allegedly exploded, leaving him covered in excrement.

Paul Kerouac said he was "covered with debris, including human faeces and urine" according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The complaint says: "Following the explosion of the toilet plaintiff emerged from the men’s room and sought assistance from employees and managers of [the] defendant’s business to clean himself, as he remained covered with human faeces and urine after emerging from the men’s room."

Kerouac also says that workers at the coffee shop says they were aware there were "problems with the toilet".

He's looking for $50,000 plus legal fees over the incident, which allegedly happened in January 2022.

Kerouac now "requires mental health care and counselling as a direct result of the trauma he experiences in the restroom at defendant’s building, and from the continuing trauma following the event".

He also says it left him suffering "bodily injury and psychological damages" as well as "permanent and significant emotional injury, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of medical care and treatment".

Dunkin' Donuts did not respond to a comment request.

