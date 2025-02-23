Elon Musk is reportedly in a legal battle with MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair over custody of her son.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Musk had allegedly fathered his 13th child, according to the right-wing influencer who has released a statement claiming so.

Ashley St. Clair took to Twitter/X revealing she had been raising the billionaire's baby after giving birth five months ago, and felt pressured to come forward and share her identity after press intrusion. St. Clair is best-known for being a conservative commentator and long-time write at Babylon Bee, a right-wing version of The Onion.

In court documents obtained by Page Six , St. Clair states that she is not seeking child support from Musk “at this time” and requested a temporary order of support be made “for the child”.

Getty/Ashley St Clair/Twitter/X

Stating that she wants sole and legal custody of the child, St. Clair said: “I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C. I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments.

“I am the only parent who cares for him on a daily basis. I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met.”

St. Clair reportedly claimed that Musk was not present for the birth of his alleged child. She also claimed that Musk has only met with her son three times.

“Respondent has never asked to see our child on any other occasion, he has never communicated to me about our child without my prompting, he has never asked for photos of our child or checked in after doctor’s appointments,” she added.

Earlier this month, St. Clair released a statement saying: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

While Musk hasn't publicly acknowledged the statement or released one of his own, he did cryptically respond to a tweet with a crying-laughing emoji just two hours later, suggesting that "making another baby" was a "side quest" for him.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and Donald Trump recently made clear they are still the best of friends after sharing gushing comments about each other in a “lovefest” joint interview on Fox News - see the biggest talking points here.

