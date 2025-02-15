Has Elon Musk become a father for the 13th time? Well, according to one Republican influencer, yes, because she's released a statement claiming to be the mother of a five-month-old - fathered by the tech billionaire.

Ashley St Clair, 26, posted the lengthy statement on Valentine's Day acknowledging that she had been keeping the baby's birth under wraps until she began facing media intrusion.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote in a statement.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk has not yet acknowledged the statement, or confirmed that the child is his - and we've reached out to his representatives for comment on the matter.





But who is Ashley St Clair? Here's what we know about her...

Who is Ashley St Clair?

Ashley St Clair is a Conservative political commentator, writer, and author - and now, supposedly the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

She's gained over one million followers on social media for her strong political opinions, and has previously endorsed Trump.

St Clair is a longtime writer for ‘The Babylon Bee’, which is the right-wing version of The Onion. She stepped down as a ‘brand ambassador’ for the conservative youth group Turning Point USA in 2019 following a controversy that saw her pose for photos with white nationalists, Nicholas Fuentes and Tim Gionet.

She's also authored two children's books, including Elephants are Not Birds, which tackles gender ideology, and 'rebukes transgender acceptance'.

She's largely stayed off the radar since allegedly welcoming her baby five months ago, but did attend Trump's election night party at Mar-a-lago.

Ashley St Clair

How old is Ashley St Clair?

Ashley St Clair is thought to be 26 years old at time of writing. Her birthday is on 31st July 1999.

Where is Ashley St Clair from?

Born in Florida and raised in Colorado, it's thought St Clair is now living in Manhattan, New York.

How do Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair know each other?

It's not known how Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair met, however, they have publicly exchanged messages on social media with each other.

Musk has responded to a number of the 26-year-old's posts on X in the past. One most notably in the lead up to what would be St Clair falling pregnant, she posts about how coming off birth control has been "one of the best things" she could have done for her mental health.

The tech billionaire responded "For sure".

Does Ashley St Clair have social media?

Yes, Ashley St Clair primarily posts on X. Her handle is @stclairashley. You can find her on Instagram @realashleystclair.

Do Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair have a child together?

Ashley St Clair posted a statement to X on Valentine's Day claiming that she was the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

Musk has not yet acknowledged the statement, however, he has previously expressed his own interest in population growth.

Elon Musk shares 12 other children including three with singer, Grimes, as well as multiple with Justine Wilson, and with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his companies.

What is the name of Elon Musk's baby with Ashley St Clair?

The pair have not yet disclosed the child's name, nor has the SpaceX boss confirmed he is the child's father. Musk's other children include Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, Damian Musk, X Æ A-Xii Musk, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Strider and Azure Musk, Techno Mechanicus Musk and two children with names who are not public.

