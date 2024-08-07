Elon Musk's daughter scolds her father for being a 'fake Christian' and 'adulterer'

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has hit out at her father online, accusing him of being a “fake Christian” and a “serial adulterer”.

Wilson requested a name change in legal documents in 2022 when she was 18, with her surname switching to that of her mother, the Canadian author Justine Wilson - who Musk married in 2000 before the couple divorced in 2008.

Wilson cited the reasons for the change as “gender identity” and “the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Hitting out at Musk on Threads this week, Wilson accused him of spreading lies about her and of trying to create a “delusional” public image of himself and his family life.

After Musk posted a picture of his children with the comment “all 5 boys super happy”, Wilson criticised him on Threads.

“Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don’t care,” she wrote.

“It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the “caring paternal father” which I will not let go unchallenged. If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic.”

Hitting out at Musk for misgendering her repeatedly, Wilson went on to say: “‘neo-marxist/communist who was brainwashed at high school to be trans and ‘think [sic] being rich is evil’ is the best you could go with… really? Like… really?! If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It’s beyond stupid, it’s desperate. The fact anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me. Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad.”

Wilson then called him a “serial adulterer” – despite the fact she claimed that Musk tried to convey himself as a “Christian family man”.

“You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f***ing lying about your own children. You are not a Christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress’. You called Arabic the ‘language of the enemy’ when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation [sic] multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa.”

Wilson also called into question his business intentions, saying: “You are not ‘saving the planet’, you do not give a f*** about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One.”

Canadian musician Grimes is one of the figures to voice her support for Wilson , after Musk made a number of comments about Wilson during an interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson.

Speaking to Peterson about the estrangement, Musk said: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents … I lost my son, essentially."

