Canadian musician Grimes is one of the latest figures to voice her support for Vivian Jenna Wilson, after Elon Musk made a number of comments about his estranged transgender daughter during an interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson.

Wilson requested a name change in legal documents in 2022, with her surname switching to that of her mother, the Canadian author Justine Wilson - who Musk married in 2000 before the couple divorced in 2008.

Vivian cited the reasons for the change as “gender identity” and “the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Chatting to Peterson about the estrangement, Musk said: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents … I lost my son, essentially.

“They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because the son is dead.”

He went on to claim his “son” was “dead” because they were “killed” by the “woke mind virus”.

Responding to a tweet commenting on the interview on Monday, Musk added: “[Vivian] was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria.

“I knew that from when [she] was about four years old and [she] would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous’, as well as [her] love of musicals and theatre.

“But [she] was not a girl.”

Just to be clear: the square brackets are our additions to avoid repeating Musk’s deadnaming and misgendering of his daughter.

Now, Wilson has clapped back against the claims her estranged father has made about her.

Taking to Threads – a platform Musk once threatened to sue for “cheating” – Wilson wrote: “This is entirely fake”.

“I did not have a ‘love of musicals and theatre’ when I was four, because y’know… I was f***ing four. I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a Hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre.

“I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them ‘fabulous’ because literally what the f***. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four.”

She added the claims from Musk are “completely made up”.

“There’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognised as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me.

“Obviously Elon can’t say the same because … he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f***ing grass,” she said.

Following this, Grimes – the pop music artist who shares three children with Musk – wrote on Twitter/X: “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”





Musk is yet to respond to Wilson or Grimes’ comments.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.