Elon Musk sharing Pizzagate post shows he's addicted to dangerous conspiracy theories

Elon Musk is once again endorsing conspiracy theories.

This time it's QAnon's Pizzagate - the disproved theory that Democratic and Hollywood elites are operating a paedophilic sex ring underneath a pizza restaurant in Washington.

Unfortunately this is not the first (and unlikely the last) conspiracy theory the billionaire has pushed onto his millions of followers.

In a now deleted Tweet, Musk had posted a meme from The Office, where Michael Scott is telling Pam "Pizzagate is real" as she responds "no it isn't, we have experts", with Scott finishing by saying "your expert just went to jail for child porn."

Musk's now deleted tweet

Musk accompanied the men with the caption, "Does seem at least a little suspicious". And added to the tweet a story about former journalist James Gordon Meek pleading guilty to possession of child sex abuse imagery. In the summer, a fake New York Post headline that read 'Award Winning ABC Journalist Who 'Debunked' Pizzagate, Pleads Guilty in Horrific Child Porn Case,' went viral. The Post in fact never published such a headline, and Meek never wrote an article debunking Pizzagate.

Other theories Musk has propelled include the "great replacement" conspiracy theory where he replied to a tweet that claimed Jewish communities "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."

Musk responded to the post, writing: "You have said the actual truth."

The Twitter/X CEO also purported antisemitic theories about billionaire George Soros, claiming Soros "wants to erode the very fabric of civilisation" and that "Soros hates humanity."

The 52-year-old was also sued after wrongly linking a man to a Neo-Nazi group and a government agency. Where it was suggested the 22-year-old, who looked similar to a Neo-Nazi from the Rose City Nationalists, was actually a government plant sent to make conservatives look bad.

When Paul Pelosi, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, was attacked in his home last year, Musk retweeted an article suggesting that the attack and had met Mr. Pelosi at a gay bar.

Musk has previously doubled down on his promotion of conspiracies - even when they've been disproved - telling CNBC reporter David Faber some "have turned out to be true." He added, "I'll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

