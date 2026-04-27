Dozens compete in Belgium for the European seagull screeching champion title

The Belgian coastal town of De Panne recently played host to a rather unique spectacle: the annual European seagull screeching championship, which saw over 70 participants vying to produce the most authentic imitation of the bird's distinctive shriek.

Competitors from 15 countries converged on a local pub for the sixth edition of the event. The contest drew a diverse crowd, including families with children, many of whom embraced the theme by wearing seagull-inspired costumes. Each attempted screech was met with enthusiastic cheers from the assembled crowd.

A panel of judges assessed each performance, awarding a maximum of 15 points for the accuracy of the seagull's sound and an additional five points for overall stage presence.

More than just a quirky competition, the event has become a tradition with a specific aim: to challenge the often-negative public perception of seagulls, which are frequently seen as intrusive.

Claude Willaert, the organiser, urged a shift in perspective, remarking: "When you are on holiday, you always remember the waves of the sea and the calls of the seagulls. So be positive about them."