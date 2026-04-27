Donald Trump is attempting to use the recent gunfire at the White House correspondents’ dinner as political leverage for his controversial ballroom to be built – and it’s sparked a flurry of memes.

Trump’s beloved White House ballroom project has seen him embroiled in a court battle over the $400 million structure as legal challenges from National Trust for Historic Preservation which have halted aboveground construction.

Now, following Saturday’s (25 April) shooting incident at the White House correspondents’ dinner, Trump, the administration and MAGA influencers are all suggesting that it is proof the ballroom is required.

Trump wrote: “What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE.

“This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!”

It didn’t take long for the memes to roll in.

“‘The attempt on my life has left me in need of a ballroom’,” someone wrote.

Another mocked, “If only I had a ballroom”.

Someone shared a mock script with the emergency services.

“‘9-1-1 what’s your emergency?’

‘There’s someone in the house. He’s trying to kill me.’

‘Okay, what I want you to do is get to your ballroom.’

‘I don’t have a ballroom.’

‘…Then may God have mercy on your soul’.”

Another said: “Every school needs a ballroom.”

Someone else wrote: “But he can’t go anywhere so he needs a ballroom bunker fortress.”

One person mocked MAGA supporters who infamously bandaged their ears after Trump’s ear was clipped by a bullet.

“As the WHCD shooter was led away, multiple sources report hearing him shout, ‘I never would have done this in a really big Ballroom!’, mocked another.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.