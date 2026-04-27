Former MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair is continuing to lift the lid on the inner workings behind it – and the claims are outrageous.

Via TikTok , St Clair (who is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Elon Musk ) has been making claims about how life as a MAGA influencer works, including allegations of payments being made in exchange for posts boosting specific talking points.

In one of her most recent videos, she discussed the aftermath of the gunfire incident at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday (25 April), which saw Trump, members of his administration and MAGA supporters together appear to all reach the same conclusion that it proves Trump’s controversial ballroom should go ahead.

If the rhetoric seemed coordinated, St Clair has suggested that it is because it is.

“Everything in MAGA is fake, staged, and coordinated,” the text overlaying her recent TikTok read.

St Clair said: “So last week, I told you guys that all of MAGA is paid and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep via group chats. And what do you know? All of these people came to the conclusion that after they saw what happened at the White House correspondents’ dinner, their first thought was, all independently, ‘Trump needs his ballroom’.”

@ashstc right on time boys!!

St. Clair continued, “I think it’s also important to note that one of the main group chats in which they coordinate this messaging is literally called ‘Fight, fight, fight’ after the ‘attempt’ on Trump’s life in Butler … This has the official Trump war room members of the administration, including James Blair (White House deputy chief of staff), and all your favourite MAGA influencers.”

It comes as many online pointed out how several MAGA influencer accounts appeared to post similar messaging about Trump needing his ballroom within minutes of one another.

“There has never been a faker movement than the new right, just top to bottom artificial and paid for,” wrote another critic.

Another suggested, “Work on subtleties folks”.

Someone else said: “There are world class professional choirs that aren’t as synced as the paid maga parrots in this place.”

“This is what propaganda looks like,” another claimed.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

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