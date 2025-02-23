Flying Scotsman marks rail anniversary on heritage line

The Flying Scotsman has made its first passenger journeys of the year in Cambridgeshire to commemorate the anniversary of British Railways.

Train lovers were photographed smiling from the vintage carriages behind the famous steam locomotive as it approached Wansford station on the Nene Valley Railway on Sunday.

Passengers look out the windows of carriages behind the Flying Scotsman (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The Flying Scotsman, which entered service on February 24 1923, was in action as part of the celebrations for 200 years of British passenger rail services.

In 1934, it became the first locomotive in the UK to reach 100mph during a special test run, and it was retired by British Rail from normal service in 1963.

The Flying Scotsman in the yard at Wansford station (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Paul Roe, locomotive department manager at Nene Valley Railway, told the PA news agency: “When people talk about steam locomotives, everybody always seems to remember Flying Scotsman, so to have the opportunity to have Flying Scotsman running on our railway for three weekends is absolutely amazing.”

He said he has particularly enjoyed seeing the younger generation taking an interest in the train.

A signaller at work in the signal box at Wansford station (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

“It’s great to see the kids seeing and learning about Flying Scotsman, what it did and why it’s so famous,” he added.

The Flying Scotsman will remain at Nene Valley Railway until March 9 and tickets have already sold out for the weekend passenger services.