Free-Palestine protestors pulled away from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was briefly brought to a halt after pro-Palestine protestors allegedly glued their hands to the ground.

Around 30 protestors entered New York's 6th Avenue where the parade was taking place, wearing white suits with words such as 'colonialism', 'imperialism' and 'consumerism' written on them.

Footage shows one of the protesters saying: "I will not celebrate the genocide of thousands of children who are being bombed and buried under rubble. We have nothing to celebrate."

When officers tried to move them, one allegedly said: "I’m glued down. I can’t get up."

Floats diverted around officers and protestors, before they were pulled away in zip ties.

The NYPD reportedly confirmed that several were taken into custody but did share an exact number.

Attention soon turned to the float of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts, with one man holding a Palestine flag during the Thanksgiving parade.

The footage has since been viewed over a million times on X/Twitter and struck up a mixed response online, with many suggesting the TV broadcaster attempted to cut focus away from the flag.

"I had tears in my eyes. This means so much," one person wrote, while another added: "This made my heart so happy today!"

A third wrote: "To the beautiful person holding the Palestinian flag and wearing the keffiyeh on the Wampanoag float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade WE SEE YOU AND WE LOVE YOU, from Turtle Island to Palestine we will all be FREE."

Meanwhile, conservative news website Outkick asked: "Why does the Native American float in Macy's parade have a Palestinian flag."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.