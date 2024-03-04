Friendship never ends: Spice Girls mark 30 years since band auditions

The Spice Girls have marked 30 years since the first auditions to join the girl band.

The group, which formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever.

A video to mark the occasion shows band members Emma Bunton, Victoria Adams, Geri Halliwell, Mel Brown and Mel Chisholm dancing and messing around together.

The group are dressed down, with Adams, now Beckham, in a red Adidas t-shirt and belted jeans.

In one clip, Chisholm sports a backwards baseball cap and Bunton wears a Tweetie Pie t-shirt.

A post on X said: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!

“What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

“Thank you to our fans for your support from day one. #FriendshipNeverEnds.”

The Spice Girls minus Beckham in 2019 (Andrew Timms) PA Media - Andrew Timms

All the members of the girl group except Beckham reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

In 2022, the group rereleased their Spice album to mark 25 years since its debut.