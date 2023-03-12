Majority of people think BBC was wrong about Gary Lineker

The British public reckon the BBC was wrong to suspend Gary Lineker.

The sports pundit was told to "step back from presenting duties over his social media comments about the government's asylum policy on small boats. The former England striker compared the government’s language in launching the policy with 1930s Germany.

People reacted furiously with major politicians including Keir Starmer speaking out against the decision and other stars pulled out of Match of the Day, forcing the BBC to air it without punditry and for only 20 minutes.

Other football shows like the Final Scor were even pulled this weekend as no-one wanted to do them, in solidarity to Lineker.

Now, a YouGov poll has revealed that a whopping 50 per cent of people reckon Lineker should not have been suspended.

In comparison, 27 per cent think he should have been.

BBC director general Tim Davie has apologised to licence fee payers after the sports disruption.

Interviewed by the broadcaster, Davie said "success for me is getting Gary back on air and together we are giving to the audiences that world-class sports coverage which, as I say, I'm sorry we haven't been able to deliver today".

The director general said he would "absolutely not" be resigning but admitted "this has been a tough time for the BBC".

He said there had been no "pandering" to any political party amid accusations from opposition parties that BBC executives had bowed to pressure from Downing Street and ministers over the anti-government tweet.

indy100 has contacted the BBC to comment on this story.

