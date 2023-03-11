Now Bargain Hunt is having a moment because of the Gary Lineker drama

When the BBC said Gary Lineker had breached its guidelines its guidelines and took him off air, it set a chain of events in motion.

The corporation was irked after the pundit tweeted about Rishi Sunak's new asylum policy, comparing it to 1930s Germany.

It meant he would not be able to present Match of the Day today and, in solidarity, his co-hosts said they would not appear on the show either.

The show will still go ahead, without pundrity, but now the drama is affecting other schedules sports shows too.

For instance, Alex Scott tweeted about her decision not to front today's episode of Football Focus.

After reports Kelly Somers would replace her, the sports presenter confirmed she wouldn't appear on the show either.

So what to do? The BBC One schedule then revealed it was showing an extended version of an April 2020 episode of Bargain Hunt at midday, when Football Focus had previously been listed.

Then when presenters pulled out of Final Score, it was replaced with The Repair Shop.

People on social media found it all very amusing:





The chaos continues...

