The reported overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade case has opened up a wave of criticism and opposition, with the rumoured legislation set to allow states to outlaw abortion.

The US Supreme Court is also expected to uphold a Mississippi law which criminalises termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the new conservative majority on the court.

This controversial change has had millions discussing the abortion debate in the United States, the topic of who gets to decide what a woman does with her body, especially men, is unfortunately not a new one in the US.

Take for instance this stand-up comedy routine from the late, great George Carlin which he performed in 1996 on his HBO special Back in Town. The astute and witty comic rants against the hypocrisy of social conservatives who have campaigned against abortions and birth control for years but have also lobbied against social programs that would have supported low-income and struggling families.

“They’re all in favor of the unborn”, Carlin says. "They will do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you’re on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t want to know about you!”

Carlin’s routine resurfaced on Twitter over recent times and despite being 25 years old remains more pertinent than ever.

The clip has been viewed millions of times on Twitter, particularly after it was shared last year following the introduction of anti-abortion laws in the state of Texas, with many praising the comedian who died in 2008.

