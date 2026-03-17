Which country is Donald Trump threatening to 'take' for the US next?

Since taking office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has threatened to annex a number of countries or territories – and it seems he’s not done yet.

Canada, Greenland and Venezuela are all among an unfortunate list of territories that Trump has had his eye on to take for the United States, largely against the wishes of the people residing in those places.

Now, Trump has made the suggestion that he may want to “take” Cuba next, as he described the Caribbean country as a “very weakened nation”.

The president told reporters: “All my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. ‘When will the United States do it?’.

“I do believe I’ll be having the honour of taking Cuba. That’s a big honour. Taking Cuba in some form. Whether I free it, take it. I think I can do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”

“He consistently talks like a person who will never personally experience the consequences or repercussions of his actions,” someone responded.

Another wrote: “A stranger to consent.”

Someone else argued: “He talks about sovereign countries the same way he talks about women.”

Another claimed: “This is dangerous, immoral, and illegal - the third government he's tried to overthrow in the first three months of this year. We are in a worst case scenario of authoritarianism.”

One person asked: “How is it that the American President openly talking about seizing a third sovereign nation not the biggest story ever? Last I heard, laws still apply.”

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