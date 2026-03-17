Why Olivia Rodrigo fans think new music is coming and every hint she's dropped

A new music era is coming from Olivia Rodrigo - or at least that's what her fans think.

There has been much speculation as to when the 23-year-old artist will release her highly anticipated third album after the success of her previous records, her 2021 debut Sour, and her most recent work, 2023's Guts, which was a widely praised sophomore album.

It's been around two and a half years since her last album, and now eagle-eyed fans reckon the singer has been hinting that OR3 is on the horizon.

Here are all the Easter eggs Livies have been pointing out.

'OR' mural appears in LA - and it's changing colour every day





Fans in Los Angeles spotted a new mural, which was initially painted in Olivia's classic purple, associated with her last music era, and with a new OR icon.

But it didn't stay that way for long, as in the following days the mural kept getting repainted with a lighter shade, moving from the initial deep purple colour to a baby pink.

Is this the new colour for OR3?

Videos from the mural have been posted on the official Livies HQ account, one video with the caption "like ahhh!!!" - there's some excitement about something...





Olivia's pink Oscars Afterparty dress

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Olivia attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she wore a feathered baby pink Saint Laurent dress, and in the midst of the colour-changing mural, it has led fans to think the singer is further hinting that OR3 will be baby pink in colour.

The official Livies HQ account also shared a video of Olivia at the party, with the caption, "Don’t ask us the color of anything," hmm....

"I bet my guts that OR3 is pink," one fan said, while another added, "OR3 IS SO GONNA BE PINKKKK."





Changing website colour

Olivia Rodrigo Official Website

If you've been on the Olivia Rodrigo official website in recent days, you also might have noticed it has been changing colour from the Guts era purple to a lighter pink colour.





Her producer's recent Instagram post

Olivia's longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro - who previously worked with the singer on her last two albums - posted a photo on Instagram two weeks ago.

The photo shows him and Olivia looking serious, with Nigro writing as the caption, "Finishing records…" appearing to hint that OR3 is in its final stages.

Fan speculation on album name and announcement

In 2023, Rodrigo told The Today Show that the album would follow the same pattern and feature a "four-letter word" like her previous albums Sour and Guts.

With this in mind, along with Rodrigo sporting a Miu Miu dress covered in bejewelled four-leaf clovers, Livies have been speculating that the singer's album will be called Luck and that there will be a big announcement on St. Patrick's Day (March 17), a holiday associated with luck.

Consider us patiently waiting.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Everything that proves Olivia Rodrigo is Glastonbury headliner-worthy, and Could a new Rihanna album finally be on the way?

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