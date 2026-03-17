GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games announcement 'imminent'

There's hope for an imminent GTA 6 pre-orders update after a small update was spotted online.

The last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came at the start of February from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.

It confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 pre-order update hope from GTA6 There are hopes online for an imminent update on GTA 6 pre-orders after a small change was noticed on Xbox's page for the game. Redditor Dear_Atmosphere_7911 spotted a new 'terms of transaction' link has appeared and asked the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Could this mean pre-orders are around the corner?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. 147Wildboy said: "How did you even notice this? 😂" throwawayjware said: "There is definitely some backend preparation happening... It basically just means that the store page is being set up so people can eventually buy / pre-order the game but it could be a few weeks, or one or two months. We just don't know yet..." Emergency-Chef3704 said: "Pre-orders 100 per cent will start soon; the only question is whether it will be in April or May."

GTA 6 news speculation 'doesn't even really matter that much' says prominent creator Gaming content creator GameRoll, who regularly posts about Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games, has said recent speculation about a GTA 6 update "doesn't really matter that much" as he's confident something official will be shared soon. GameRoll posted on X / Twitter: "A lot of speculation regarding GTA 6 news has been circling. But honestly, I think we're so close to Take-Two's May earnings call that it doesn't even really matter that much LMAO. "I'm confident that Rockstar will give us something before then regardless. I really think that they'll want to lock in 19 November before that big call. "So basically, whether trailer 3 is next week or in eight from now, no matter what the wait is already pretty much over."

Another YouTuber makes GTA 6 April claim Another YouTuber has claimed that there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement in April. GameRiot posted about "something GTA 6 related in April" on X / Twitter and added: "Just a rumour. Heard some rumblings from a few people." When quizzed about where this was heard from exactly, another reply from GameRiot said: "Someone in the press and a few people in the a [sic] publisher heard something." GameRiot also claimed it is "not delay related". This is just speculation at this time and it's not currently known if there will be an official GTA 6 update in April.

GTA 6 announcement imminent? There is speculation online there could soon be some sort of GTA 6 announcement after some "unusual activity" from Rockstar Games. Usually, the studio shares an update on new events happening each week in GTA Online. But @GTAVI_Countdown spotted Rockstar has actually announced updates for the next three weeks on a Newswire post, claiming the studio could be "clearing its schedule and leaving a suspicious window open for a potential GTA 6 announcement before 1 April". To be clear, this is nothing more than speculation at this time.

YouTuber 'hunch' about GTA 6 trailer 3 Posting on X / Twitter, Australian YouTuber TGG has a "hunch" GTA 6 trailer 3 will release "in early April". In the comments, TGG added: "If I'm right I'll tell y'all what gave it away, but it COULD be nothing..." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.