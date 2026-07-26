Girlguides can ‘express themselves’ with uniform’s first redesign in 36 years

Girlguiding has unveiled the first major redesign of its uniform in more than 30 years, with the aim to “foster a true sense of belonging”.

In a pared-back version of the previous approach, members will only be required to wear a top from the new range to be considered “in uniform” – after feedback from thousands of Guides, Rainbows, Brownies and Rangers suggested they valued choice and the ability to express their own style.

Launching the new uniform on Monday, Girlguiding chief executive Felicity Oswald said it had been “designed in collaboration with thousands of girls and young women” and aims to give girls “the freedom to express themselves, whilst feeling part of our amazing organisation”.

The introduction of the new uniform is designed to further nurture that confidence and foster a true sense of belonging Girlguiding chief executive Felicity Oswald

The organisation said the uniform combines the charity’s heritage and traditional brand recognition with modern colours and prints, design features including hidden pockets in waist bands, thumb holes, and badge sashes which double as cross-body bags – all while being a comfortable, practical fit.

The range, by HemmingwayDesign, is made up of 30 garments, 15 accessories and neckerchiefs, with the latter able to be personalised and customised for local, regional and country events.

Girlguiding said its survey of 2,000 girls aged six to 16 in the UK in June found that 93% said they feel most comfortable when they can choose how to style themselves.

Girlguiding ambassador, broadcaster and presenter, Angellica Bell said the new uniform “gives girls and volunteers the freedom to style it the way that suits them”.

She added: “The range is filled with playful, bold colours and practical designs, including secret pockets! It’s clear to see just how much thought has gone into the co-creation of this inclusive, eco-friendly collection.

“The new uniform empowers girls and volunteers to embrace their individuality.”

The old Girlguiding uniform, which was designed in 1990 (Girlguiding/PA)

Ms Oswald said: “The new range is all about providing girls with the freedom to express themselves, whilst feeling part of our amazing organisation. With practicality, comfort and sustainability at the very core of the designs.

“We know that self-expression and confidence go hand in hand. With girls in guiding being 30% more confident, the introduction of the new uniform is designed to further nurture that confidence and foster a true sense of belonging.

“By 2030, we hope to reach more girls where they are, building their confidence when they need it the most, so more girls will know they can do anything.”

The redesign, which began in March 2024 and updates the 1990 version, is being launched six weeks before a change in the organisation’s membership policy comes into force that will see transgender girls having to leave.

That move followed an announcement in December, stating that transgender girls would no longer be able to join the organisation, as it confirmed it was limiting its membership to “girls and young women” in the wake of the 2025 Supreme Court ruling on biological sex.

While some volunteers within Girlguiding held protests and threatened to resign over the issue, others welcomed the change in policy – which includes trans women (biological males) volunteering in a women-only role having to move to one open to males or females – saying they had expressed safeguarding concerns and were pleased at the new approach.

Members can range in age from four to 18 and there are currently around 300,000 across the four groups within Girlguiding, as well as around 80,000 volunteers.

The organisation has previously said it does not collect gender identity information on its members and therefore does not have numbers for how many might be affected by the rule change.