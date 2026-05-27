Grandmother scoops £1 million for family playing late husband’s lottery numbers

A grandmother scooped £1 million on the lottery alongside her two children after playing numbers chosen by her late husband years ago.

Retired office manager Rose Tresadern, 80, from near Southend in Essex, said it felt like Derek Tresadern was “still looking out for us”.

Former business analyst Mr Tresadern was 83 years old when he died following a short illness last year, not long after the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Mrs Tresadern, together with children Barry Tresadern, 52, and 57-year-old Julie Tresadern, decided to continue playing Mr Tresadern’s Lotto numbers every week in their family syndicate.

Their numbers one, four, 12, 15 and 39, and the bonus ball, 48, came up in the draw on April 18 as they matched five main numbers out of six and the bonus ball.

Mrs Tresadern plans to use some of her share of the £1 million winnings to move to a retirement home better suited to her mobility issues, and some on a new ring to remind her of her late husband.

Rose Tresadern, 80, (centre) together with children Barry and Julie Tresadern, who scooped £1 million on the lottery after playing numbers chosen by Mrs Tresadern’s late husband Derek Tresadern (Kieran Cleeves/PA Media Assignments/PA)

“We carried on playing the numbers because they reminded us of Derek,” said Mrs Tresadern.

“Winning £1 million never even crossed our minds.

“I don’t even know what all the numbers meant to Derek but whatever they represent, they have turned out to be very lucky for us.

“It honestly feels like he’s still looking out for us.

“I know he’d be over the moon.”

Mrs Tresadern was at home alone when she discovered the win and immediately called her son.

“I rang Barry straight away, I could hardly speak,” she said.

“They thought something terrible had happened.

“When I told them we’d won £1 million, there was just silence.

“None of us could believe it.”

Mrs Tresadern said the win “changes everything” and she plans to move into a more suitable home together with her Maltese dog, Amira.

“With my mobility issues, I need somewhere to live that’s easier to manage,” she said.

“Now I’ll have comfort, independence and peace of mind.

“It’s such a relief.”

She continued: “I want to buy a new engagement ring.

“Derek bought me a second ring years after our original one wore out, but that’s become damaged too.

“I’ll repair it, but I’d love a new one as well.

“Something special to remind me of him.”

Barry Tresadern, of Purley, south London, and Julie Tresadern, of Basildon, Essex, have yet to decide what to do with their share of the winnings.

Kathy Garrett, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Rose, Barry and Julie on this incredible win.

“There’s something truly special about the fact Derek chose the winning numbers many years ago and that the family continued playing them to honour him.”

The trio won £1 million on April 18 after matching five main numbers and one bonus ball on the Lotto draw.