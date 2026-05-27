Fury as UFC event begins construction at the White House

Construction has begun on an Octagon-shaped cage on the White House south lawn, which is set to host a UFC bout, in yet another controversial alteration to Donald Trump's official residence.

While the structure is set to be temporary, it’s the latest divisive building work being done at the White House which has sparked controversy – following on from the paving over of the Rose Garden , to the demolition of the East Wing and plans for a $400m ballroom .

The new temporary structure will host a UFC event to mark the nation's 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump 's 80th birthday.

Trump has said that the finished UFC project will feature “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House.” Additional large screens broadcasting the fights will be set up in a park at the nearby Ellipse, and the UFC has said it plans to issue as many as 85,000 free tickets to accommodate spectators at both locations.

“I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets,” Trump said recently of demand to attend the UFC fight, adding, “That's gonna be something.”

Trump previously showed renderings of the build, which is set to feature a wire-mesh-fence-ringed fight space and a red, white and blue stage under a towering arch.

Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

With construction beginning this week, Trump critics have been taking to social media to share their criticism.

"They cut healthcare, and added cage matches," one wrote.

"We're closer to a Hunger Games dystopian future than a Star Trek utopian one."





Commentator Brian Krassenstein said: "Hey guys. Gas is $5 a gallon, inflation is soaring, we are in another war, and the East Wing has been torn down, but don't worry!!

"We will have MMA fights on the White House lawn."





"a pointless fight in front of a half-demolished house is kind of the perfect metaphor for America," another wrote.





Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Just imagine, imagine, if Obama had done anything like this."



"This is one of the dumbest and most inappropriate things I have ever seen," another said.



Another said: "They got that place looking like a s***** county fair."

"Elect a clown, expect a circus," one more said.











Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.