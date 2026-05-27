A major UFC event is coming to the White House next month, as Donald Trump plans celebrations for both the nation's 250th anniversary and his own 80th birthday.

However, it’s got critics asking the same question – if it’s safe to build a 5,000 seater arena and host an event at the White House outdoors, why do we need Trump's $400 ballroom at all?

This week, Donald Trump’s Department of Justice said a recent shooting near the White House underscores the “critical need” for the president’s $400 million ballroom project as government lawyers demand a federal judge lift an order blocking its construction.

The hugely controversial ballroom plans and now the UFC stadium construction have proven the latest divisive alterations to the White House following on from the paving over of the Rose Garden , to the demolition of the East Wing .

Trump has said that the finished UFC project will feature “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House.” Additional large screens broadcasting the fights will be set up in a park at the nearby Ellipse, and the UFC has said it plans to issue as many as 85,000 free tickets to accommodate spectators at both locations.

The latest developments had critics asking why, if there is a ‘critical need’ for the ballroom for safety reasons, is a major event like the upcoming UFC fight next month able to go ahead without it?

More asked why the Trump administration needs the ballroom at all when things like this can be staged outside.

“Trump says he needs a Ballroom for his security but hosting MMA fights on the front lawn of the White Trash House and golfing in public is fine I guess,” one wrote.

“If this 50,000 seater MMA fight arena can be outside and the spectacle be outside, and they sit outside - why do we need a ballroom. Can't they have their parties outside? The country could save a billion dollars,” another added.

The Lincoln Project account wrote: "If they can do all this outside, then why does he need a taxpayer-funded ballroom?"

Another wrote: "'If only there was a fully-operational new ballroom in the East Wing - then Trump could host a truly secure reception after attending his...

[checks notes]

...open-air MMA event on the White House lawn.'"





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