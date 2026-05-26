Backlash as Trump appears to fall asleep during Memorial Day ceremony

US president Donald Trump has sparked significant backlash after appearing to fall asleep during a Memorial Day ceremony.

On Monday (25 May), the US celebrated Memorial Day – a holiday to remember the lives of military personnel who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

During a ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery, a military cemetery, people think Trump fell asleep, as footage shared online appeared to show that his eyes were closed for an extended period of time as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave his remarks.

It would be far from the first time in recent months that Trump has been caught on camera apparently sleeping during events and meetings – even managing to doze off standing up and falling asleep in front of the media .

But the idea that it occurred during a ceremony observed to honour people who gave their lives for the US has caused significant anger.

“Shameful,” one person commented.

“He fell asleep. He fell asleep at an event honoring our fallen.

“He. Fell. Asleep,” another raged.

Someone else suggested, “He was bored. It wasn’t about him.”

“No respect whatsoever,” another commented.

One account mocked: “Nothing to see here….grandpa is just ‘blinking’.”

Another argued: “Not capable of empathy or honor. He doesn't give a s**t.”

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