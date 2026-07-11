Greg James hails ‘brilliant team effort’ after record-breaking Pitbull gig

Radio DJ Greg James has hailed the “brilliant team effort” which led to Pitbull setting the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

The Latin hip hop artist, 45, was recognised with the achievement after 22,141 fans were counted wearing the caps ahead of his British Summer Time (BST) headline set in Hyde Park on Friday evening.

James suggested the idea earlier this year while hosting his BBC Radio 1 breakfast show and texted the artist, who is nicknamed Mr Worldwide, on air.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, the 40-year-old shared a series of snaps from the event including many of himself donning a bald cap and sunglasses while onstage with Pitbull.

He praised the record-breaking event and wrote: “I got a bald cap onto Pitbull’s head and the story is complete. I am at peace.

“A truly brilliant team effort to pull all of that off, years in the making.”

James thanked content creator Jack Remmington for the “all-time great idea to go for the world record”, and also praised Pitbull and his team, as well as Radio 1 and BST Hyde Park, for “being SO up for it”.

Pitbull performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (David Parry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry

“And of course thank you to ALL THE BALDIES who showed up and @GuinnessWorldRecords for being the encouragers of nonsense,” he said, referencing Pitbull’s fans – who are nicknamed “Bald-es”.

James went on to say “silly stuff is a serious business” and praised his BBC colleagues who “never cease to amaze me”, saying how “very lucky” he is.

“Checkin’ in, checkin’ out, breakin’ records, makin’ records. Stay blessed Daleeeeee,” he added, as a nod to the famous catchphrases often used by the hip-hop artist.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, said he was “speechless” after being presented with the Guinness World Record certificate, and called the achievement a “blessing” and an “honour”.

The Miami-born star set the record as the first person to attempt the feat under official adjudication, meaning there was no previous record to beat.

Pitbull set the record as the first person to attempt the feat under official adjudication, meaning there was no previous record to beat (Dave Parry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Dave Parry

His sellout concert also became the highest attended BST Hyde Park gig with a crowd of 69,999, after the day festival series increased its capacity this year.

The record-breaking stunt comes after fans began a trend of attending Pitbull’s concerts dressing up as him, sporting suits, aviator glasses and bald caps.

The trend has gone viral in recent years, with videos of audience-packed arenas full of bald cap wearing fans singing his songs back at him.

Grammy-winning artist Pitbull has secured three UK number one singles with Give Me Everything, On The Floor and Timber.

He is also famed for tracks such as Fireball, Time Of Our Lives, Feel This Moment and Don’t Stop The Party, and has collaborated with stars including Kesha, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.