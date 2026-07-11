Activision shadow dropped PS5 and PS4 ports for Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on Thursday (9 July) and they're proving to be huge hits for one key reason.

Both Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are the best selling games on PlayStation right now, according to the PS Store, with Black Ops 2 in top spot and Black Ops in second. (GTA 6 is currently down in fifth, behind Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in third and EA Sports FC 26 in fourth.)

The ports haven't been without their talking points, with each game costing $40 and the price for the DLC of each game being priced at $29.99, meaning it costs $140 for each full game (although there is a PS Plus discount running until 7 August which means everything can be bought for $58).

It's also been found both ports have a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps (frames per second), even for native PS5 ports.

But it doesn't seem too many gamers are bothered about these issues and they're enjoying the games not just because it's offering a hit of nostalgia but because the game actually hold up really well today.

Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are considered entires during Call of Duty's peak by gamers and in the Call of Duty Subreddit, a popular post referring to Black Ops 2 said: "It's not just nostalgia. Nostalgia obviously does play a part but it's genuinely a better game than most of, if not, all the newer titles imo."



And a lot of people agree in the comments.

One said: "I was worried I was going to find out it was just blind nostalgia. But the simplicity of these games is truly superior to the overcomplicated mess we have now. Don't get me wrong these ports have some issues but I'm still having a blast."

A second agreed: "It's definitely not nostalgia lol. Black Ops 2 was a complete god tier in terms of map decisions, perk decisions, weapon decisions, I mean literally everything in that f*****g game was carefully crafted to just make f*****g sense lol."

"Because that's the real CoD experience we grew up with," a third declared. "No stupid sliding, no over-the-top tryhard movement. Just a game you could hop on after work and have fun with."

A fourth commented: "It's because it's just SIMPLE!!! Not to sound like unc cuz I know these things are not bad all the time but you can't deny the overwhelming clutter of battle passes, seasons, constant updates and the meta always changing. These games were just complete experiences as they were. Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, each fleshed out and non complicated."

But a fifth said: "I love the ports but Black Ops 1 is buggy and needs some updates. They need to release a port for Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and this would be complete."

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