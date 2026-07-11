PS6 LIVE: Console release date and further details 'revealed'

The PS6's release date might have been 'revealed' by Sony with a gaming expert giving an insight into some of the further tech specs that can be expected of the console.

Sony has yet to announce the PS6 but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

PS6 release date rumours suggest Sony could launch its next-generation console alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to potential technical details and key next-gen upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog has the latest PS6 release date news, price rumours, leaks, Sony announcements, tech specs and updates as they happen.

PS6 release date and further details 'revealed' Although insider @millieamand claims the PS6 will release in Fall 2027, widespread speculation and comments from an expert suggest the console may actually release after that. Speculation about the PS6 releasing in 2028 went into overdrive after Sony confirmed it will end the production of physical discs for games releasing on PlayStation from January 2028 onwards, giving an indication of an all digital console. Speaking before that announcement, Kirk Sigmon, founding partner at KellDann Law, who is a tech attorney and a published expert in game law, revealed he does not see the PS6 releasing before then either. "I suspect that, although rumours are flying, it will not be this year or next year," he told Indy100. "The hardware market is too overpriced to warrant a new launch. Even if Sony was planning to launch something new this or next year, I suspect those plans might be put on a back burner given how hard it is to acquire memory (among other things). "That's doubly the case because, at least according to rumours, some developers are beginning to try to make games run better on older hardware to account for the hardware cost issues I mentioned above. "After all, there's little need for a flashy PS6 if game developers are happily chugging away putting games on the hardware that's already on the market." When asked about some of the key technical jumps we could see with the PS6, Sigmon added: "The easy answer: there's clearly a trend towards improving neural rendering technologies (like NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR) that squeeze additional frames (and, debatably, image quality) out of existing hardware. "While the technology is already implemented in existing consoles (the PS5 has a variant of FSR, Nintendo's Switch 2 has a flavour of DLSS), there's almost certainly going to be a demand for better forms of that technology in future consoles. "After all, game developers seem to love it (and increasingly rely on it, which could be a bad thing depending on how you look at it). "That being said, I wonder whether or not those technologies would motivate to buy a new console."

Expert on how the PS6 could perform at launch Speaking to Indy100 before the PlayStation physical discs decision was announced by Sony, Kirk Sigmon, founding partner at KellDann Law, who is a tech attorney and a published expert in game law, shared how he thought the console could be received by fans in the current climate. "It's very hard to say how well a new console would do at this stage," he said. "Computer hardware has become inordinately expensive, effectively pricing a lot of gamers out of the market (whether in terms of a games console, a PC, a handheld, or anything like that). "Most gamers seem to be desperately clinging to the hardware they have. If the PS6 were to launch now, it would almost certainly have to be priced to account for current market conditions - and that would similarly price many folks out of the market. "Of course, that's not Sony's fault: it's not like they can wave a magic wand and make memory or processors cheaper. I suspect they're already struggling to make PS5s at all. "A secondary issue is that, depending on your perspective, the PS5 hasn't quite yet aged out of viability yet. "It's a powerful console, there are precious few exclusives that have been released for it and there really hasn't been a jump in computing power that would merit an entirely new console. There's a very real risk that PS5 owners would feel burned if a new console were to launch in a manner that made their existing consoles obsolete. "There's one caveat to the above - it's always very possible that Sony basically makes a second PS5 Pro and / or handheld version of the PS5 and titles it the PS6, in effect selling three consoles (the base PS5, the PS5 Pro, and whatever new console they launch) that play the same games. "That might avoid angering gamers but it could possibly further split the player base and wouldn't avoid the underlying hardware cost issues I described above. "For example, a handheld PS5 would be very interesting (and would be consistent with market trends - folks are jumping on the PC handheld bandwagon fast) but any such handheld would unquestionably still be a victim of current hardware pricing issues."

PS6 launch to 'fail' for one key reason claims insider A gaming industry insider thinks the PS6 could be doomed to fail if Sony does not backtrack on its announcement that physical discs for PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 onwards will be discontinued. While Sony has confirmed discs will still be made beyond that date for any games that release before January 2028, any games released by PlayStation after that date will be digital only. The backlash to the announcement has been overwhelming, with a lot of gamers saying they will not be buying PlayStation products while this stands, that the PS5 will be their last Sony console and a number of gamers have been cancelling their PS Plus subscriptions in protest. In a YouTube video, Moore's Law Is Dead said: "I think Sony is going to see their hardcore fans are gone [because of the backlash] and if this thing [PS6] fails to launch well, then people will say 'doesn't that suck' and the momentum will continue to snowball. "It won't just be the launch that will be bad, people will not buy it and that could be a self fulfilling prophecy where if the initial launch is bad, people see it looks like it's bad, they then don't buy it after launch because it's not the cool thing to get. "The PS6 is going to have a failed launch, my prediction, if Sony does not either backtrack or make it obvious that it's still worth it. "If they don't handle this perfectly, I'm telling you this WILL be a f****d launch for the PS6."

Expert says physical disc decision is 'understandable' but 'massive bummer' Kirk Sigmon, founding partner at KellDann Law, who is a tech attorney and a published expert in game law, has told Indy100 PlayStation's decision to discontinue physical discs is "understandable" but a "massive bummer". "It's extremely likely that Sony tested the waters with their PS5 models and kept a keen eye on the number of purchases of the disc drive (or consoles already coming with it) and has based their decision to abandon physical media based on those sales," he said. "All indicators suggest that gamers aren't buying physical media with the frequency and intensity that online discourse would suggest. "That said, the decision has a ton of long-term consequences. For example, this decision is going to decimate the used games market for PlayStation games and Sony is going to have more control over long-term game pricing (which will almost certainly ensure that older games remain expensive for longer). "As another example, this is going to make the fight over game ownership, preservation and DRM even more significant, as increased control over game distribution and access could result in some pretty consumer-unfriendly practices from game publishers. "That's particularly the case where Sony made this digital-only announcement along with the announcement that they're shutting down the PlayStation store on the PS3 and PS Vita - a similar fate is almost certainly coming to the PS4 (and, eventually, PS5 and PS6) someday. "Zooming out a bit, while these trends are very understandable given market conditions, console manufacturers are increasingly struggling to justify the purchase of future consoles. "With the advent of the Steam Deck, the new Steam Machine and the bevy of other Linux-based handhelds / consoles, the arguments in favour of consoles - purpose-built, powerful, affordable, easy to pick up and play - are weakening quickly. "It's a bit sad and I'm not quite sure if there's an easy answer to the problem."

ICYMI: Petition against PlayStation discontinuing physical discs passes 200,000 signatures A petition calling for Sony to reverse its decision to discontinue physical discs for new games releasing from January 2028 on PlayStation has gained more than 200,000 signatures at the time of writing. The Change.org petition called 'Don't Kill the Disc' started by Jade Pearce, the CEO of PNP Games which is an independent video game retailer in Canada, said: "A disc is a real game you own. You can lend it, trade it, resell it, gift it, collect it or pass it down to your kids. "A box with only a download code is not the same thing. It is a digital license in plastic packaging. You do not own it. You are renting access that can be revoked and people have already had purchased movies deleted from their libraries and games pulled from sale weeks after launch. "This is also about jobs. Ending physical media removes consumer choice, weakens local economies and hands a few platform holders total control over how and whether you can access the games you buy. "We are not against digital. We are against digital being the only option. A large and passionate community still wants a real, physical game they own outright and Sony is about to take that choice away." Announcing the decision on 1 July, Playstation said in a blog post: "In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. "As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. "Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format."

Petition against PlayStation discontinuing physical discs passes 165,000 signatures A petition calling for Sony to reverse its decision to discontinue physical discs for new games releasing from January 2028 on PlayStation has gained more than 165,000 signatures at the time of writing. The Change.org petition called 'Don't Kill the Disc' started by Jade Pearce, the CEO of PNP Games which is an independent video game retailer in Canada, said: "A disc is a real game you own. You can lend it, trade it, resell it, gift it, collect it or pass it down to your kids. "A box with only a download code is not the same thing. It is a digital license in plastic packaging. You do not own it. You are renting access that can be revoked and people have already had purchased movies deleted from their libraries and games pulled from sale weeks after launch. "This is also about jobs. Ending physical media removes consumer choice, weakens local economies and hands a few platform holders total control over how and whether you can access the games you buy. "We are not against digital. We are against digital being the only option. A large and passionate community still wants a real, physical game they own outright and Sony is about to take that choice away." Announcing the decision on 1 July, Playstation said in a blog post: "In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. "As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. "Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format."

PS6 release date 'revealed' by insider An insider has declared when the PS6 will launch. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the entertainment and sport industry", said: "PS6 will launch fall 2027. "Foxconn has already reserved manufacturing capacity for Sony's next PlayStation console, with its master production schedule indicating production is due to start May 2027. Once production is underway, it becomes increasingly expensive for Sony to hold." Sony has not confirmed the PS6 or a release date at the time of writing.

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