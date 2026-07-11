What did Donald Trump say about assassination after Iran death threats?

US President Donald Trump shared an explosive post on his Truth Social platform after death threats against him were made at the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

During the funeral, there were clear messages from those attending, holding up banners which said "we will kill Trump", an image of Trump in sniper crosshairs saying "there will be blood" and further messages saying "hey Trump we will kill you".

The crowd also displayed signs threatening US Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hesgeth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And Trump shared an explosive post in response on his Truth Social platform.

The post in full said: "1,000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!

"Orders have already been given and the US Military is ready, willing and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US Iran conflict on 28 February in Tehran as part of a series of Israeli airstrikes aimed at high ranking officials.

The strikes were coordinated by the US and Israel in an effort to overthrow him. Ali's son, Mojtaba, was chosen as his successor.

There have been reports stating Israel has warned Trump of assassination plans against the US President in recent days too.

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