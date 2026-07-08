Trump responded to the USA being knocked out of the World Cup exactly as you'd expect

Despite the controversial overturning of a red card ban for Folarin Balogun, the USA has crashed out of the World Cup last 16 after being beaten by Belgium 4-1.

Malik Tillman managed to net the USA's only goal 31 minutes into the game, but Lukaku's extra time winner only cemented the triumph of previous goals by Hans Vanaken and Charles De Ketelaere.

If that weren't enough to add insult to injury, The Red Devils appeared to even celebrate by mimicking the awkward dance moves that have become synonymous with Trump's on stage appearances.

Now, the President has broken his silence after the crippling result, by avoiding the topic all together.

Instead, he took to Truth Social shortly after the game for one of his typical military ramblings, with absolutely no mention of football.

"The United States Military has never been stronger, or more powerful. No other Nation can do what we do (It’s not even close!)," he said in a post.

"This year we set even more Historic Recruiting Records, months ahead of schedule. Morale has never been higher.

"Our Military's unmatched POWER was on full display during our Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence and, like our Country, the WAR DEPARTMENT has never been "HOTTER."

"We need to keep it that way, which is why, when Congress returns, we must pass Reconciliation 3.0, with 350 Billion Dollars for Defense, plus THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!"

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Meanwhile, Balogun has spoken out on the controversy that allowed him to play at the eleventh hour.

"When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game. Then, when that decision's overturned, of course, it's going to be controversial", he noted.

"So it didn't really surprise me too much. But as a player my job is just to go out there and focus on my job. And I'm disappointed we weren't able to win today."

He added: "I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play. There's not too much else I can really say on the on the matter. All that being said, Belgium were the better team today. They played much better than us."

It looks like they won't be getting a 'well done' from Trump, either.

Why not read...

Did Donald Trump get USA striker Folarin Balogun's red card ban overturned?

Who will England play in their World Cup quarter-finals match?

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