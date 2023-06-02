You can now get buried in a Gregg's sausage roll thanks to quirky funeral home

A funeral home is offering a range of quirky coffins – including a casket designed like a Greggs sausage roll.

Families of loved ones can also opt for a Harry Potter or an Elvis-themed bespoke coffin.

Bosses at Go As You Please say no ideas are off limits to help make a difficult day a little lighter.

Other designs also include Doctor Who Tardis, a pint of Tennent's Lager and a bottle of Bell's whisky.

There's also Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Only Fools and Horses for former film and TV fans.

Some customers have opted for a Dyson themed coffin and a bowls lawn for the £3,300 service.

More scaled-down designs include leopard and camouflage print.

One late comedy fan even opted for woke comedian Nish Kumar to be wrapped around their coffin.

Lego, Betty Boop and Tartan have also been created by the quirky company.

The firm – which has branches in the north-east of England and in Edinburgh, Scotland – said the coffins are built to the needs of each individual customer.

And they say no idea is off limits when it comes to fulfilling customer's casket wishes.

General manager Murdo Chambers, 49, wants to break the taboo of death and dying with the company's wacky coffins.

The website reads: "If you would like to lay your loved one to rest in a coffin that is wholly unique to them, then designing a bespoke coffin is a touching way of doing this.

"Instead of opting for any coffin from our traditional range, a bespoke coffin or casket can offer a heart-felt and personalised tribute to the loved one that you wish to remember.

"Whether it be through your choice of adornments, decorations, colour or print, a personalised coffin is the ideal choice for those looking to honour someone in an everlasting way by truly reflecting their personality and character

"No matter how weird or wonderful it may be."

