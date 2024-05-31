Guitars owned by late guitarist John Martyn could fetch up to £50,000 at auction

Gibson guitars owned by the late guitarist John Martyn are expected to fetch up to £50,000 each when they go under the hammer this summer.

A selection of instruments, equipment and clothes owned by the folk musician, who died in 2009 aged 60, are to be sold by Omega Auctions on July 2.

Among the items are two 1954 Gibson Les Paul gold top guitars, which each have an estimate of £30,000 to £50,000.

A selection of John Martyn’s instruments, equipment and clothing will go under the hammer at the auction (Omega Auctions/PA)

The collection also has a 1965 Gibson SG guitar, which is expected to sell for £10,000 to £15,000, while the guitarist’s Echoplex delay unit and amplifier set-up has an estimated price tag of £5,000 to £10,000.

Martyn, whose real name was Iain David McGeachy, was known for his style combining folk and jazz music.

During his 40-year career, he released more than 20 studio albums and worked with music titans including Eric Clapton and Phil Collins.

His fourth album Solid Air released in 1973 is often regarded as his most successful, receiving positive reviews from critics.

Omega auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “The timeless and unique sound that John Martyn created with voice, guitar and his famous use of effects has had an incalculable impact on modern music and his music is still cherished by fans all over the world.

“We are honoured to be able to offer some of the instruments and equipment that John used in his recording and performing and expect significant interest in the sale.”

The sale is set to take place at Omega Auctions of Merseyside on July 2nd at 2pm.